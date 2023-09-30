Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,555 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of PALC opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $214.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $39.92.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

