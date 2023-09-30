Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $288,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.