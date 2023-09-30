Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MLPX stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.