Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

