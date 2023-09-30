Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

