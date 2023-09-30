Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

