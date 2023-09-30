Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

