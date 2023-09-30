iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $960,000.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $592.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

