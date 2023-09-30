Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $19.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
