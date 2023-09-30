Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

