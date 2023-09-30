Finexia Financial Group Limited (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Finexia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.64.
About Finexia Financial Group
