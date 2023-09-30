Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
