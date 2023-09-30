Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (JSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 15th

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of JSM stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

