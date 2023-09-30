Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $92.47 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

