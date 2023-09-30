Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

