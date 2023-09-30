Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
