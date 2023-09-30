FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.65. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £297.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,370.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.74.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Insider Activity at FRP Advisory Group

In related news, insider Gavin Jones sold 68,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £81,280.76 ($99,256.03). Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.14) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Report on FRP

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.