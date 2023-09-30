Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on October 27th

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Numis Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NUM stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.54. The company has a market cap of £376.20 million, a PE ratio of 17,100.00 and a beta of 0.88. Numis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.50 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Numis
