Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on October 27th

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NUM stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.54. The company has a market cap of £376.20 million, a PE ratio of 17,100.00 and a beta of 0.88. Numis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.50 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

