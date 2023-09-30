Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture Stock Performance
Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 809 ($9.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 655 ($8.00) and a one year high of GBX 871.09 ($10.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 799.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.46 and a beta of 0.94.
About Law Debenture
