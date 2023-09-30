NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NIKE Stock Up 6.7 %

NKE stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2,553.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

