Head to Head Contrast: iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) versus iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $8.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.8%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -405.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -14.08

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF 0 14 2 0 2.63 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 3 0 0 2.49

Given iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is more favorable than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF.

Summary

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF beats iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

