Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Dynatronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

