Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 1.6 %

JBL stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Institutional Trading of Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

