Instem (LON:INS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $835.00

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 835 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 835 ($10.20), with a volume of 594909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827.50 ($10.11).

Instem Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 708.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 656.49. The company has a market capitalization of £190.64 million, a PE ratio of 5,946.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

