Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.13 and last traded at $54.42. Approximately 106,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 191,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 387,442 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $6,502,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.