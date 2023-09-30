Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. 45,639,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 69,110,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 385,295 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

