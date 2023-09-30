Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 4.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 861,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,444,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GENI

Genius Sports Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genius Sports by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $324,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.