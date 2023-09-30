Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 5.5%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.83. 117,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 405,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLL

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $762.24 million, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at $155,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,352 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,455 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.