XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $204.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.38), with a volume of 1355634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.32).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,785.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £1,860,000 ($2,271,339.60). Corporate insiders own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.