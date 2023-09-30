Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.84. 622,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,194,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.