Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. 244,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,023,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.