Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Target Price at $63.67

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

DINO stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

