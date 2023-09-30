Virginia Moore Sells 52,342 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 52,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $106,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,526 shares in the company, valued at $636,457.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Applied Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.24 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Applied Digital
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.