Virginia Moore Sells 52,342 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 52,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $106,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,526 shares in the company, valued at $636,457.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.24 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

