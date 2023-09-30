Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $3.49

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.92 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 293,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

