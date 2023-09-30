Analysts Set The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) PT at $35.60

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens increased their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 467,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 334,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

