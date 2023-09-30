Head to Head Comparison: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $252.40 million 0.48 -$82.34 million ($3.87) -1.56 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 28.60 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Cutera has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cutera and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 4 1 0 2.20 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 385.05%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -31.08% -489.05% -16.01% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,597.83% N/A -342.98%

Summary

Cutera beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

