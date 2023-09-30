Reviewing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 8.95 $23.25 million ($1.74) -65.66 Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 31.82 $73.91 million ($1.02) -6.81

Profitability

Navitas Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SiTime and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -19.08% -5.40% -5.12% Navitas Semiconductor -294.91% -21.11% -18.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SiTime and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71 Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $141.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $9.89, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than SiTime.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

