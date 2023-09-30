Comparing Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.33, indicating that its stock price is 733% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dundee alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 11.70 $13.16 million $0.14 6.32 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 3.30 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dundee and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dundee has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dundee and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A 10.05% 7.36% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -43.79% -25.69%

Summary

Dundee beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.