Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare 7.94% 5.09% 4.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 321.18%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.41 $6.24 million N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.02 $24.24 million $0.14 19.79

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

