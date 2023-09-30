Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $239,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $1,665,143.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,200,817.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,111. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vertex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Up 2.5 %

Vertex stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

