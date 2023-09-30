DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several research firms have commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

DTM opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DT Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

