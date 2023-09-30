Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 444.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,503 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

