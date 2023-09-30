DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $61.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.00 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,421 shares of company stock worth $5,652,545. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

