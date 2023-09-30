The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$69.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$60.88 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$60.64 and a twelve month high of C$74.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.56. The stock has a market cap of C$73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.203252 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

