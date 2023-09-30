Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $42.63

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.16 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

