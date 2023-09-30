Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

YMAB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.37% and a negative net margin of 45.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 91,439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 106.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 211,860 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

