SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($11.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 719.40 ($8.78) on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 684.20 ($8.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 920.20 ($11.24). The stock has a market cap of £8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 759.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -989.01%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 104,514 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £795,351.54 ($971,243.79). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

