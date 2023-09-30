Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,723.50

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,723.50.

STJPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.32) to GBX 1,300 ($15.87) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.02) to GBX 1,063 ($12.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

