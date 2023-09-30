Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,652. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

