Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $263.52 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $260.89 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.44 and its 200 day moving average is $286.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.