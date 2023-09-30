Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

(Get Free Report

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.